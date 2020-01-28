Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Alex Rodriguez Checks Out Hard Rock Stadium Ahead of Super Bowl 2020

Alex Rodriguez Checks Out Hard Rock Stadium Ahead of Super Bowl 2020

Just Jared Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Alex Rodriguez gets a tour of the field ahead of Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday (February 2) in Miami, Fla. The 44-year-old athlete checked out the venue ahead of the big game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Alex Rodriguez Alex‘s [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Reporter Update: Ty Russell Outside Hard Rock Stadium Ahead Of Super Bowl 54

Reporter Update: Ty Russell Outside Hard Rock Stadium Ahead Of Super Bowl 54 00:45

 Ty Russell reports the stadium is packed with fans, traffic is messy and security is tight.

Recent related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA: Peyton Manning Making His Way Into Hard Rock Stadium [Video]WEB EXTRA: Peyton Manning Making His Way Into Hard Rock Stadium

CBS4's Lisa Petrillo caught up with the legendary NFL QB as he made his way into the stadium. Manning said he's a "bad predictor" and just wants a "good game" between the Chiefs and 49ers.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:20Published

Ray Lewis Rocks The House With His 'Century Celebration' At The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino [Video]Ray Lewis Rocks The House With His 'Century Celebration' At The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

CBS4's Lisa Petrillo caught up with Lewis as well as other big names in the sports world.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Super Bowl 65 Crowds Create Traffic Snarls

Whether you are going to the Hard Rock Stadium for Super Bowl 54 or South Beach to watch the game, get ready to wait.
cbs4.com Also reported by •Just JaredDenver Post

Super Bowl Sunday 2020: What's on the concessions menu at Hard Rock Stadium for Super Bowl LIV?

Chefs Dayanny De la Cruz and Orlando Morales setting up a menu with distinct Miami feel and flavor
CBS Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.