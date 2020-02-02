Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Lily-Rose Depp Stuns in Lace at BAFTAs 2020 With Joe Alwyn & Kaitlyn Dever

Lily-Rose Depp Stuns in Lace at BAFTAs 2020 With Joe Alwyn & Kaitlyn Dever

Just Jared Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Lily-Rose Depp, Joe Alwyn and Kaitlyn Dever step out in style for the 2020 EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday (February 2) at Royal Albert Hall in London, England. The three stars were joined by Kaitlyn‘s fellow EE Rising Star nominees, Jack Lowden and Blue Story‘s Micheal Ward, who won the honor. Rafferty Law, [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jccksparrow

#justiceforjohnnydepp RT @JustJared: Lily-Rose Depp wows in a black lace dress at the #BAFTAs tonight https://t.co/tcojrefohf 29 minutes ago

Wellcome_Home

Wellcome-home (Lily-Rose Depp Stuns in Lace at BAFTAs 2020 With Joe Alwyn & Kaitlyn Dever) has been published on The Globe - https://t.co/inc4yjIwuy 58 minutes ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Lily-Rose Depp Stuns in Lace at BAFTAs 2020 With Joe Alwyn & Kaitlyn Dever https://t.co/itirFWfOEm https://t.co/TzrSVibf1r 1 hour ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Lily-Rose Depp Stuns in Lace at BAFTAs 2020 With Joe Alwyn & Kaitlyn Dever https://t.co/aQzCPp5yaU https://t.co/zH67B8PPSg 1 hour ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Lily-Rose Depp Stuns in Lace at BAFTAs 2020 With Joe Alwyn & Kaitlyn Dever https://t.co/XuswQ9ulod https://t.co/CBg9tAUsT8 1 hour ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Lily-Rose Depp wows in a black lace dress at the #BAFTAs tonight https://t.co/tcojrefohf 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.