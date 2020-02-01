Mountain Dew Super Bowl Commercial 2020: Bryan Cranston Recreates ‘The Shining’ with Tracee Ellis Ross

Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Bryan Cranston and Tracee Ellis Ross are recreating the movie The Shining for a new Super Bowl Commercial for Mountain Dew! In the ad, Bryan emulates Jack Nicholson‘s character while walking around with an axe and trying to get into the bathroom where Tracee is hiding. When he presents the bottle of MTN DEW Zero [...] 👓 View full article

