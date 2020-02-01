Global  

Mountain Dew Super Bowl Commercial 2020: Bryan Cranston Recreates ‘The Shining’ with Tracee Ellis Ross

Just Jared Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Bryan Cranston and Tracee Ellis Ross are recreating the movie The Shining for a new Super Bowl Commercial for Mountain Dew! In the ad, Bryan emulates Jack Nicholson‘s character while walking around with an axe and trying to get into the bathroom where Tracee is hiding. When he presents the bottle of MTN DEW Zero [...]
 The Super Bowl is an entire experience and that includes the coveted commercial spots. This year some of our favorite celebrities were featured, which included Tracee Elllis Ross, Jason Momoa, Chrissy Teigen, and more.

