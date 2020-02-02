Global  

Hyundai's Super Bowl Commercial 2020 with Chris Evans, John Krasinski & More - WATCH NOW!

Just Jared Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Hyundai has a star-studded commercial for the 2020 Super Bowl! Chris Evans, John Krasinski, Rachel Dratch, and baseball player David Ortiz teamed up for the hilarious new ad in which they all play versions of themselves… in Boston of course. “It’s not a ghost car, it’s just wicked smart. Sorry, we meant smaht,” the brand [...]
