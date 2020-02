Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Jason Momoa has been teasing his commercial for the Super Bowl all week long and now that we’ve seen it, we’re kind of in shock! The 40-year-old Game of Thrones and See actor teamed up with Rocket Mortgage for a new commercial in which he shed his skin and became his comfortable self. “What does [...] 👓 View full article