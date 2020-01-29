Global  

'Mulan' Final Trailer Released During Super Bowl 2020!

Just Jared Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
The final trailer for Mulan was just released during the 2020 Super Bowl! The action-packed trailer from the upcoming Disney live action film stars Yifei Liu and is directed by Niki Caro. Here is the film’s synopsis: When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial [...]
Credit: CBS4 Miami
News video: Football Fans Enjoy Final Day Of Super Bowl Experience At Miami Beach Convention Center

Football Fans Enjoy Final Day Of Super Bowl Experience At Miami Beach Convention Center 02:47

 It's the final day of the Super Bowl Experience inside the Miami Beach Convention Center.

