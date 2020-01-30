Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Demi Lovato Slays with Her National Anthem at Super Bowl 2020 - Watch Video!

Demi Lovato Slays with Her National Anthem at Super Bowl 2020 - Watch Video!

Just Jared Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Demi Lovato belts out the National Anthem while performing at the 2020 Super Bowl on Sunday (February 2) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla. The 27-year-old singer had the honor of singing the Star Spangled Banner, something she predicted herself doing ten years ago. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Demi Lovato Demi‘s [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: NFL to Release ‘Super Bowl LIV Live’ Visual Album

NFL to Release ‘Super Bowl LIV Live’ Visual Album 01:19

 NFL to Release ‘Super Bowl LIV Live’ Visual Album The NFL recently revealed that they would be releasing a visual live album in conjunction with the upcoming Super Bowl. ‘Super Bowl LIV Live,’ will feature every musical performance from the Feb. 2 championship game. According to Brian Rolapp,...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lady Gaga on Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I Better Hear No Lip-Syncing’ [Video]Lady Gaga on Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I Better Hear No Lip-Syncing’

Lady Gaga has one request for J.Lo and Shakira’s Super Bowl halftime show, no lip-syncing.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:05Published

Super Bowl Halftime Show: Everything You Can Expect From the Show | Billboard News [Video]Super Bowl Halftime Show: Everything You Can Expect From the Show | Billboard News

Super Bowl Halftime Show: Everything You Can Expect From the Show | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Super Bowl Fans Are Comparing Demi Lovato's National Anthem Performance to Whitney Houston's

High praise! On Sunday night, Demi Lovato kicked off the 2020 Super Bowl by treating fans to a spectacular performance of the National Anthem. While most...
E! Online

Watch Demi Lovato perform the National Anthem at Super Bowl LIV

Watch Demi Lovato perform the National Anthem at Super Bowl LIVDemi Lovato performs the Star-Spangled Banner ahead of Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

bslahr

Brittany Lahr RT @JustJared: Watch the video of Demi Lovato singing the National Anthem during at #SuperBowl - she sounded amazing! https://t.co/WLbgcxNA… 20 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.