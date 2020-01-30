Demi Lovato Slays with Her National Anthem at Super Bowl 2020 - Watch Video!
Sunday, 2 February 2020 () Demi Lovato belts out the National Anthem while performing at the 2020 Super Bowl on Sunday (February 2) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla. The 27-year-old singer had the honor of singing the Star Spangled Banner, something she predicted herself doing ten years ago. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Demi Lovato Demi‘s [...]
