Yolanda Adams Belts Out 'America The Beautiful' at Super Bowl LIV - Watch The Video!
Sunday, 2 February 2020 () Yolanda Adams gave us chills while performing “America The Beautiful” at Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday afternoon (February 2) in Miami, Fla. The 58-year-old gospel singer took center field to perform the iconic tune ahead of the kick off of the game. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Yolanda Adams [...]
NFL to Release
‘Super Bowl LIV Live’
Visual Album The NFL recently revealed that
they would be releasing a visual
live album in conjunction with
the upcoming Super Bowl. ‘Super Bowl LIV Live,’
will feature every
musical performance from
the Feb. 2 championship game. According to Brian...
