Demi Lovato Predicted She'd Sing the Super Bowl National Anthem 10 Years Ago

Billboard.com Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
A nearly 10-year-old tweet from Demi Lovato is rapidly getting another wave of likes following her triumphant performance of the national anthem at...
News video: Beyonce and Jay-Z stay seated for U.S. National Anthem at Super Bowl

Beyonce and Jay-Z stay seated for U.S. National Anthem at Super Bowl 00:49

 Beyonce and Jay-Z stayed seated while Demi Lovato performed the U.S. National Anthem at the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

Demi Lovato predicted Super Bowl gig 10 years ago [Video]Demi Lovato predicted Super Bowl gig 10 years ago

Demi Lovato got to live out her teenage dream performing at the Super Bowl on Sunday (02.02.20).

More than 40% of Americans think the Monday after the Super Bowl should be a paid holiday [Video]More than 40% of Americans think the Monday after the Super Bowl should be a paid holiday

It's official. Americans do not look forward to Mondays - especially after big events. A poll of 2,000 full-time office workers found that the majority of Americans said Mondays are their least..

Super Bowl LIV: Fans Mesmerized by Demi Lovato's Stunning Rendition of National Anthem

The Disney alum's performance of 'Star Spangled Banner' is so stunning that someone even dubs it the best one since Whitney Houston's rendition during the 1991...
Beyonce, Jay-Z & Blue Ivy Sit Down During Super Bowl National Anthem

Beyonce, Jay-Z and their kid, Blue Ivy, chose not to stand up for the National Anthem at Super Bowl LIV ... even with Jay being a big partner of the league now....
