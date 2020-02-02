Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Jennifer Lopez's Daughter Joins Her and Shakira During the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Jennifer Lopez's Daughter Joins Her and Shakira During the Super Bowl Halftime Show

E! Online Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Miami just got hotter! Jennifer Lopez and Shakira shut down the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show with their epic performances. The dynamic duo, who made history as the first two...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Buzz60 - Published < > Embed
News video: Lady Gaga on Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I Better Hear No Lip-Syncing’

Lady Gaga on Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I Better Hear No Lip-Syncing’ 01:05

 Lady Gaga has one request for J.Lo and Shakira’s Super Bowl halftime show, no lip-syncing.

Recent related videos from verified sources

NFL Honors Kobe Bryant During Super Bowl LIV [Video]NFL Honors Kobe Bryant During Super Bowl LIV

NFL Honors Kobe Bryant During Super Bowl LIV The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers paid tribute to Kobe during the Super Bowl pregame ceremony. Kobe and his daughter, Gianna, were..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:18Published

TOP GUN MAVERICK movie -Super Bowl - Jennifer Connelly, Tom Cruise, Jon Hamm [Video]TOP GUN MAVERICK movie -Super Bowl - Jennifer Connelly, Tom Cruise, Jon Hamm

TOP GUN MAVERICK movie -Super Bowl - TV Spot [HD] Jennifer Connelly, Tom Cruise, Jon Hamm

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 00:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Celebs React to JLo & Shakira's Super Bowl Halftime Show!

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira gave an incredible performance during the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show and celebs are reacting on social media! So many celebs loved...
Just Jared

Lady Gaga and More Stars React to Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira scored big on Sunday night. The Latina legends came to slay and put on the performance of the year during the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime...
E! Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

lola_wanda

Wanda RT @enews: This mother- daughter duo has us really hoping they go on tour after their #SuperBowl halftime show performance. 😍 https://t.co/… 6 seconds ago

carriebethpoems

Carrie Hargis RT @TODAYshow: Jennifer Lopez's daughter joins mom and Shakira for Super Bowl halftime show https://t.co/vjPLUrYNea 7 seconds ago

nikkirasputin

Nikita Kashnikova® RT @EW: Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme, 11, joins her on stage during Super Bowl halftime show https://t.co/3IkC59R5eG 24 seconds ago

FTL18Julia

julia mercer RT @people: Jennifer Lopez's Daughter, 11, Joins Her to Perform During #SBLIV Halftime Show https://t.co/TW3PQAW8FV 35 seconds ago

SusanTaylorSD

Susan Taylor RT @nbcwashington: Jennifer Lopez and Shakira made history as the first two Latinas to lead a #SuperBowl halftime performance. What'd you t… 50 seconds ago

TODAYshow

TODAY Jennifer Lopez's daughter joins mom and Shakira for Super Bowl halftime show https://t.co/vjPLUrYNea 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.