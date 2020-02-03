Global  

Jennifer Lopez & Shakira's Super Bowl Halftime Show 2020 - Watch Video Here!

Monday, 3 February 2020
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira just put on an incredible show during the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show! The two music superstars ruled the stage during halftime at the big game on Sunday night (February 2) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla. Shakira kicked off the show by performing her hits “She Wolf,” “Empire,” and [...]
News video: Shakira and JLo Deliver a Super Bowl Halftime Show Full of Latinx Pride

Shakira and JLo Deliver a Super Bowl Halftime Show Full of Latinx Pride 01:33

 Shakira and JLo Deliver a Super Bowl Halftime Show Full of Latinx Pride On Feb. 2, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez took the stage at Super Bowl LIV. It was the first time that two Latinx performers ever headlined the Super Bowl halftime show. The two superstars also brought out Bad Bunny and J Balvin...

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's Super Bowl halftime show made a subtle statement about the border crisis

Between Shakira becoming a meme and Jennifer Lopez doing some stunning Hustlers choreography, this year's Super Bowl halftime show delivered a powerful statement...
JLo and Shakira to 'show the world what two Latin girls can do' at Super Bowl show

JLo and Shakira to 'show the world what two Latin girls can do' at Super Bowl showJennifer Lopez and Shakira are set to make their Super Bowl halftime show debut this evening and plan for it to be a major celebration
