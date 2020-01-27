Global  

Doritos Super Bowl Commercial 2020: Lil Nas X Has a Dance Battle with Sam Elliott!

Just Jared Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Lil Nas X and legendary actor Sam Elliott are starring in the Doritos commercial airing during the 2020 Super Bowl! In the funny new ad, which is promoting the brand’s Cool Ranch chips, the two stars meet in a western town and face off in a dance battle… all set to the tune of “Old [...]
News video: Man Buys $6 Million Super Bowl Commercial to Thank Vets Who Saved His Dog

Man Buys $6 Million Super Bowl Commercial to Thank Vets Who Saved His Dog 01:16

 David MacNeil, founder and CEO of WeatherTech, recently revealed his $6 million dollar purchase of an ad for the 2020 Super Bowl.

