Doritos Super Bowl Commercial 2020: Lil Nas X Has a Dance Battle with Sam Elliott!
Monday, 3 February 2020 () Lil Nas X and legendary actor Sam Elliott are starring in the Doritos commercial airing during the 2020 Super Bowl! In the funny new ad, which is promoting the brand’s Cool Ranch chips, the two stars meet in a western town and face off in a dance battle… all set to the tune of “Old [...]
Long time coach Sam Sirianni will make his way to the Super Bowl after he was surprised with tickets. Sirianni has been to the Super Bowl three times. He has been the long time coach at Fort Myers High..