Coca-Cola Super Bowl 2020 Commercial: Does Jonah Hill Bail Out on Party With Martin Scorsese? Watch Now!

Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Martin Scorsese hugs Jonah Hill so hard in Coca-Cola’s Super Bowl LIV commercial. The iconic director and actor had planned to meet up at a party, but it looks like Jonah totally forgot about it and is ready to hit the sack when Martin texts him about it. As he starts to reply, the dreaded [...] 👓 View full article

