Mid-Malone my top 5 super bowl commercials 1) Smaht Pahk car commercial 2) @LilNasX /Sam Eliot collab 3) Groundhog Day Jeep… https://t.co/WeYK72RZ5t 47 seconds ago Mark Cheetos Super Bowl Commercial 2020 MC Hammer Can't Touch This https://t.co/G08iy6ijAv via @YouTube 23 minutes ago Jason Dennis Your favorite Super Bowl commercial? For the national ones, here’s my top 4: 1. Cheetos Popcorn with MC Hammer… https://t.co/hGhzXUhDIk 49 minutes ago LALATE 🏈 #LALATE 🏈 LIVE! #Cheetos #MCHammer #CantTouchThis: Best Super Bowl Commercial LIVE ⏩⏩ https://t.co/KVeAfJGoFK… https://t.co/1ynVVYWkSQ 52 minutes ago LALATE 🏈 #LALATE 🏈 LIVE! #Cheetos #MCHammer #CantTouchThis: Best Super Bowl Commercial LIVE ⏩⏩ https://t.co/KVeAfJGoFK… https://t.co/Q0omy2Mol6 53 minutes ago 🏃🏻🍃🔆cMikeRun🔆🍃🏃🏻 Funniest Super Bowl commercial? For me it was the Cheetos “Can’t Touch This” spot. 😂 Which did you like?… https://t.co/EiQUwb2Acr 1 hour ago Allen Adamson Brands take advantage of a captivate Super Bowl audience, but how do you make your product launch #commercial a suc… https://t.co/UJDgrj4xFd 1 hour ago Bandit Barbecue The super bowl was just meh. The halftime show was just ok. The real star here was Cheetos Popcorn. Not the commercial, the concept. 🔥🔥 🍿 1 hour ago