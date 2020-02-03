Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Scarlett Johannson Remembers Her First Family Before The Avengers in 'Black Widow' Super Bowl LIV Spot

Scarlett Johannson Remembers Her First Family Before The Avengers in 'Black Widow' Super Bowl LIV Spot

Just Jared Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Scarlett Johannson and Florence Pugh meet up after a battle in the brand new TV spot for Black Widow, which aired during Super Bowl LIV. In the upcoming film, also starring David Harbour and Rachel Weisz, Natasha Romanoff confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Movie Trailer News - Published < > Embed
News video: Florence Pugh, Scarlett Johansson In 'Black Widow' Super Bowl Spot

Florence Pugh, Scarlett Johansson In 'Black Widow' Super Bowl Spot 00:31

 Florence Pugh, Scarlett Johansson, Rachel Weisz, David Harbour and more star in this spot for 'Black Widow'. A film about Natasha Romanoff in her quests between the films Civil War and Infinity War. This trailer is in HD.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch our Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade 3-hour special [Video]Watch our Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade 3-hour special

The Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade was an epic celebration in honor of the Chiefs' first Super Bowl victory in 50 years. Relive history from your Home of the Chiefs.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 43:14Published

Meet baby Patrick: KC couple celebrates Chiefs' Super Bowl win by naming newborn after Chiefs' QB [Video]Meet baby Patrick: KC couple celebrates Chiefs' Super Bowl win by naming newborn after Chiefs' QB

Heather and Kyle Steppe always joked they would have a Super Bowl baby. The Overland Park couple even laughed about naming their son Patrick, if the Chiefs won the Super Bowl. On Super Bowl Sunday, the..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Get to know Marvel's 'Black Widow' in action-packed Super Bowl spot

Black Widow may be most beloved as an Avenger — but as she reminds us in the first trailer for her eponymous standalone movie, they're not the first team she's...
Mashable

Marvel releases Black Widow Big Game Spot during the Super Bowl

The Super Bowl has become a major drop day for movie trailers and this year, even with a couple studios sitting it out (Sony and Warner Brothers), is no...
Lainey Gossip Also reported by •MotorAuthorityFOX SportsBusiness WireJust Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Nnucknick

‎⎊ ‘ uu RT @JustJared: #BlackWidow is reunited with her first family in the brand new TV spot, that aired during the #SuperBowlLIV https://t.co/M… 6 days ago

LaCasaDeiSogni6

La Casa Dei Sogni Scarlett Johannson Remembers Her First Family Before The Avengers in 'Black Widow' Super Bowl LIV Spot https://t.co/NxfJNBEt7V di @JustJared 6 days ago

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete Scarlett Johannson Remembers Her First Family Before The Avengers in 'Black Widow' Super Bowl LIV Spot… https://t.co/iawQfGlzdf 1 week ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Scarlett Johannson Remembers Her First Family Before The Avengers in ‘Black Widow’ Super Bowl LIV Spot… https://t.co/5ne4ZXGVD3 1 week ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Scarlett Johannson Remembers Her First Family Before The Avengers in ‘Black Widow’ Super Bowl LIV Spot… https://t.co/YSOsWOwRG8 1 week ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Scarlett Johannson Remembers Her First Family Before The Avengers in ‘Black Widow’ Super Bowl LIV Spot… https://t.co/iFJjOFhua2 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.