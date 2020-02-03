Scarlett Johannson Remembers Her First Family Before The Avengers in 'Black Widow' Super Bowl LIV Spot

Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Scarlett Johannson and Florence Pugh meet up after a battle in the brand new TV spot for Black Widow, which aired during Super Bowl LIV. In the upcoming film, also starring David Harbour and Rachel Weisz, Natasha Romanoff confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. [...] 👓 View full article

