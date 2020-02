Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Becky G is adding some hot sauce to her hummus in the new Sabra commercial! The ad aired on Sunday (February 2) during the 2020 Super Bowl, and also featured TikTok stars Charli D’Amelio and Brittany Tomlinson, aka Kombucha Girl, among others. “Hot sauce and @Sabra, that’s #HowImmus! 🌶 How do you guys ‘mmus? #SuperBowlLIV [...] 👓 View full article