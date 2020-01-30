Audi's Super Bowl Commercial 2020: Maisie Williams Sings 'Let It Go'
Monday, 3 February 2020 () Maisie Williams is just like us… she belts out a good song while driving in the car, which she’s demonstrating in this new Audi commercial! The commercial, which aired during the 2020 Super Bowl, shows Maisie and other people singing the Frozen song “Let It Go.” “I had such an amazing time filming this for [...]
Super Bowl LIV is just around the corner and automakers are previewing their spots for the Big Game. The latest is Audi which has enlisted the help of Maisie... MotorAuthority Also reported by •Mashable •Just Jared •Billboard.com •Just Jared Jr