Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Microsoft's Super Bowl 2020 Commercial Shines Light On Katie Sowers For Being First Woman To Coach in The Big Game

Microsoft's Super Bowl 2020 Commercial Shines Light On Katie Sowers For Being First Woman To Coach in The Big Game

Just Jared Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Katie Sowers is having a major moment right now and Microsoft‘s commercial is shining a light on the San Francisco 49ers Offensive Assistant Coach. The 33-year-old coach is actually the first women ever to coach in the big game. In the commercial, Katie reads from an old notebook of hers of dreaming of being a [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Published < > Embed
News video: Super Bowl fundraiser held for student veterans

Super Bowl fundraiser held for student veterans 02:58

 The event has raffles, games and of course the big game on the screen. All of the money raised goes towards one mother's mission to keep her son's legacy alive.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Local Businesses Prep for Super Bowl [Video]Local Businesses Prep for Super Bowl

Ron Johnson tells us how local businesses are prepping for the Chiefs big game.

Credit: KQTVPublished

Darius Rucker Says Attending The Super Bowl 'Never Gets Old' [Video]Darius Rucker Says Attending The Super Bowl 'Never Gets Old'

Ahead of his pre-game performance at Sunday's Super Bowl in Miami, Darius Rucker says attending the big game "never gets old."

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

49ers' Katie Sowers on being first woman to coach in Super Bowl: 'Make sure that I'm not the last'

Katie Sowers will become the first woman and openly LGBT person to coach in a Super Bowl on Sunday when the 49ers take on the Chiefs.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •E! OnlineNPRCBC.caFOX SportsIndian ExpressSeattle Times

Coca-Cola Super Bowl commercial to plug its new energy drink (Video)

Coca-Cola is pumping its Big Game ad dollars into its new energy drink. The Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE: KO) released a 15-second teaser of its 60-second commercial set...
bizjournals Also reported by •Just Jared

Tweets about this

RavBen1989

RevBen1989 RT @pradeepviswav: Instead of this commercial during superbowl, Microsoft could have formed a 30 member developer relations team dedicated… 3 minutes ago

smarie_p

Sarah Pryor Microsoft Super Bowl 2020 Commercial: Be The One / Katie Sowers https://t.co/MK4QH0KHEq via @YouTube this gave me goosebumps ❤️ 6 minutes ago

westhamaccount1

football RT @rogbennett: Microsoft just won Super Bowl with that Katie Sowers commercial. "We have all these assumptions in life about what women do… 10 minutes ago

KATHLEENARCHAM2

KATHLEENARCHAMBEAU Microsoft Super Bowl 2020 Commercial: Be The One / Katie Sowers https://t.co/OAvP1fYqvI via @YouTube Katie Sowers w… https://t.co/AiOuHenTd5 22 minutes ago

palmettotg

Palmetto Technology Group Microsoft's Super Bowl 2020 Commercial: Be The One / Katie Sowers and Google's Remember Ad were standouts from tech… https://t.co/Z5Vt0B775N 24 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Microsoft's Super Bowl ad featured the first female — and openly LGBTQ — coach to ever be in the NFL championship g… https://t.co/yJzkpNQj2F 27 minutes ago

pradeepviswav

pradeepviswav Instead of this commercial during superbowl, Microsoft could have formed a 30 member developer relations team dedic… https://t.co/JvPKP0jJ9X 28 minutes ago

PhilipGagne

Philip Gagne 🌊 RT @StarlettaSoCal: Microsoft's Super Bowl ad featured the first female — and openly LGBTQ — coach to ever be in the NFL championship game.… 42 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.