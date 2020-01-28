Microsoft's Super Bowl 2020 Commercial Shines Light On Katie Sowers For Being First Woman To Coach in The Big Game
Monday, 3 February 2020 () Katie Sowers is having a major moment right now and Microsoft‘s commercial is shining a light on the San Francisco 49ers Offensive Assistant Coach. The 33-year-old coach is actually the first women ever to coach in the big game. In the commercial, Katie reads from an old notebook of hers of dreaming of being a [...]
Coca-Cola is pumping its Big Game ad dollars into its new energy drink. The Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE: KO) released a 15-second teaser of its 60-second commercial set... bizjournals Also reported by •Just Jared
Tweets about this
RevBen1989 RT @pradeepviswav: Instead of this commercial during superbowl, Microsoft could have formed a 30 member developer relations team dedicated… 3 minutes ago
Sarah Pryor Microsoft Super Bowl 2020 Commercial: Be The One / Katie Sowers https://t.co/MK4QH0KHEq via @YouTube this gave me goosebumps ❤️ 6 minutes ago
football RT @rogbennett: Microsoft just won Super Bowl with that Katie Sowers commercial. "We have all these assumptions in life about what women do… 10 minutes ago
KATHLEENARCHAMBEAU Microsoft Super Bowl 2020 Commercial: Be The One / Katie Sowers https://t.co/OAvP1fYqvI via @YouTube Katie Sowers w… https://t.co/AiOuHenTd5 22 minutes ago
Palmetto Technology Group Microsoft's Super Bowl 2020 Commercial: Be The One / Katie Sowers and Google's Remember Ad were standouts from tech… https://t.co/Z5Vt0B775N 24 minutes ago
Márcio M. Silva Microsoft's Super Bowl ad featured the first female — and openly LGBTQ — coach to ever be in the NFL championship g… https://t.co/yJzkpNQj2F 27 minutes ago
pradeepviswav Instead of this commercial during superbowl, Microsoft could have formed a 30 member developer relations team dedic… https://t.co/JvPKP0jJ9X 28 minutes ago
Philip Gagne 🌊 RT @StarlettaSoCal: Microsoft's Super Bowl ad featured the first female — and openly LGBTQ — coach to ever be in the NFL championship game.… 42 minutes ago