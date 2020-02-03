Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Jennifer Lopez's Daughter Emme Shows Off Incredible Vocals During Super Bowl Halftime Show 2020!

Jennifer Lopez's Daughter Emme Shows Off Incredible Vocals During Super Bowl Halftime Show 2020!

Just Jared Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Jennifer Lopez‘s daughter Emme stole the show during the Halftime Show at the 2020 Super Bowl! The 11-year-old daughter of the 50-year-old entertainer and ex-husband Marc Anthony joined her mom onstage during halftime at the big game on Sunday night (February 2) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Shakira and JLo Deliver a Super Bowl Halftime Show Full of Latinx Pride

Shakira and JLo Deliver a Super Bowl Halftime Show Full of Latinx Pride 01:33

 Shakira and JLo Deliver a Super Bowl Halftime Show Full of Latinx Pride On Feb. 2, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez took the stage at Super Bowl LIV. It was the first time that two Latinx performers ever headlined the Super Bowl halftime show. The two superstars also brought out Bad Bunny and J Balvin...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Lifelong family of Chiefs fans go CRAZY as team captures first Super Bowl in 50 years [Video]Lifelong family of Chiefs fans go CRAZY as team captures first Super Bowl in 50 years

The incredible moment of joy is seen when the Kansas City Chiefs finally win their first Super Bowl in 50 years on Sunday (February 2) to the delight of the Barker household in Mankato,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:30Published

NFL Honors Kobe Bryant During Super Bowl LIV [Video]NFL Honors Kobe Bryant During Super Bowl LIV

NFL Honors Kobe Bryant During Super Bowl LIV The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers paid tribute to Kobe during the Super Bowl pregame ceremony. Kobe and his daughter, Gianna, were..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Celebs React to JLo & Shakira's Super Bowl Halftime Show!

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira gave an incredible performance during the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show and celebs are reacting on social media! So many celebs loved...
Just Jared

Jennifer Lopez & Shakira Rock Miami for Super Bowl Halftime Show

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira just brought Miami to its knees with a Super Bowl Halftime performance for the ages ... one which Shak opened, and J Lo tied up in the...
TMZ.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

djbinphx

djb_in_phx RT @NBCNews: Jennifer Lopez and daughter Emme Maribel Muñiz perform in front of a Puerto Rican flag displayed on stage during the Pepsi Sup… 11 seconds ago

_stanastanastan

M✨ RT @WordswithSteph: J-Lo shouts out LOVE for Puerto Rico! Jennifer Lopez and daughter Emme Maribel Muñiz rock the country, “Born in the U.S… 31 seconds ago

LenoraDimas

Evelyn Lenora Dimas RT @people: Jennifer Lopez's Daughter, 11, Joins Her to Perform During #SBLIV Halftime Show https://t.co/TW3PQAW8FV 49 seconds ago

Squirrely007

Show must go on RT @billboard: .@JLo's daughter, Emme, delivered one of the best surprises of the night. #SuperBowl https://t.co/hyZB6OAjm3 2 minutes ago

VinnieMDiaz1

Vinnie Diaz 🆘️🌎🌲🌊 💯 Seconds 🕛🔥🔥🆘️ RT @ABC: Jennifer Lopez and her daughter Emme Maribel Muñiz perform together during halftime of Super Bowl LIV in South Florida. https://t.… 2 minutes ago

Javontejames_

Javonte  RT @TMZ: Lady Gaga and the Kardashians are among the stars praising that killer halftime performance – which featured pole dancing, hip sha… 3 minutes ago

lzayas2

Luis Zayas RT @THR: Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme sang alongside her mother during the #SuperBowl halftime show, "as the symbol of the American dream… 4 minutes ago

sdtips

SDTips 👩🏻‍💻 Good for her! How could she not sing with her mami and papi having such skills. Super Bowl 2020: Jennifer Lopez'… https://t.co/6mASgNb3sz 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.