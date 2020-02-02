Global  

Watch Jennifer Lopez Rock Out 'Mi Gente' & More With J Balvin at Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Billboard.com Monday, 3 February 2020
J.Lo and J Balvin are a force to be reckoned with. First Shakira brought out Bad Bunny to add firepower to her already formidable slice of the...
News video: Shakira and JLo Deliver a Super Bowl Halftime Show Full of Latinx Pride

Shakira and JLo Deliver a Super Bowl Halftime Show Full of Latinx Pride 01:33

 Shakira and JLo Deliver a Super Bowl Halftime Show Full of Latinx Pride On Feb. 2, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez took the stage at Super Bowl LIV. It was the first time that two Latinx performers ever headlined the Super Bowl halftime show. The two superstars also brought out Bad Bunny and J Balvin...

NFL Honors Kobe Bryant During Super Bowl LIV [Video]NFL Honors Kobe Bryant During Super Bowl LIV

NFL Honors Kobe Bryant During Super Bowl LIV The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers paid tribute to Kobe during the Super Bowl pregame ceremony. Kobe and his daughter, Gianna, were..

Lady Gaga on Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I Better Hear No Lip-Syncing’ [Video]Lady Gaga on Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I Better Hear No Lip-Syncing’

Lady Gaga has one request for J.Lo and Shakira’s Super Bowl halftime show, no lip-syncing.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira Perform 'Waka Waka' and 'Let's Get Loud' Medley to Close Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez joined forces to close the halftime show of Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday night (Feb. 2)...
Billboard.com Also reported by Just Jared, E! Online, Reuters, TMZ.com, USATODAY.com

Alex Rodriguez Reveals the ''Passion and Love'' Jennifer Lopez Put Into Super Bowl Performance

No one is more proud of Jennifer Lopez's halftime show than Alex Rodriguez. In an exclusive interview with E! News, taped ahead of the big show in collaboration...
E! Online Also reported by Reuters, TMZ.com

