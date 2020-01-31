Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > See Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's Fabulous Looks From the Super Bowl Halftime Show

See Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's Fabulous Looks From the Super Bowl Halftime Show

E! Online Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
We're still on the floor after this show. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira pulled out all of the stops for their 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday night. Although, we didn't...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ETCanada - Published < > Embed
News video: Jennifer Lopez, Shakira Tease Super Bowl LIV Performance

Jennifer Lopez, Shakira Tease Super Bowl LIV Performance 01:32

 While appearing on “Good Morning America”, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira tease what audiences can expect from their 12-minute performance during the halftime show at Super Bowl LIV. ET Canada has all the details.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Shakira and JLo Deliver a Super Bowl Halftime Show Full of Latinx Pride [Video]Shakira and JLo Deliver a Super Bowl Halftime Show Full of Latinx Pride

Shakira and JLo Deliver a Super Bowl Halftime Show Full of Latinx Pride On Feb. 2, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez took the stage at Super Bowl LIV. It was the first time that two Latinx performers ever..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:33Published

NFL Honors Kobe Bryant During Super Bowl LIV [Video]NFL Honors Kobe Bryant During Super Bowl LIV

NFL Honors Kobe Bryant During Super Bowl LIV The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers paid tribute to Kobe during the Super Bowl pregame ceremony. Kobe and his daughter, Gianna, were..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jennifer Lopez & Shakira Get the Whole Country Dancing With First All-Latin Super Bowl Halftime Show: Analysis

Jennifer Lopez may not have gotten her Oscar nomination for Hustlers, but on Sunday, the “tabletop” pole move she memorably...
Billboard.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesE! OnlineMediaiteHinduFOXNews.comAceShowbizRIA Nov.ContactMusic

Jennifer Lopez on Kobe tragedy: 'We have to love people when they're here'

At a press conference for their Super Bowl halftime show, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira talked about the tragedy involving Kobe Bryant and his daughter.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Billboard.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

D_all_for_one

👑emmy👑 RT @enews: See Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's Fabulous Looks From the Super Bowl Halftime Show https://t.co/RkOOqWSk7w 2 minutes ago

medicinehelp

Charles Myrick -CEO See Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s Fabulous Looks From the Super Bowl Halftime Show https://t.co/zjeEVO71Xi 35 minutes ago

DigitalGwp

GWP DIGITAL See Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's Fabulous Looks From the Super Bowl Halftime Show https://t.co/X77JmEqMzP https://t.co/BxRHknH9D3 39 minutes ago

DigitalGwp

GWP DIGITAL See Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's Fabulous Looks From the Super Bowl Halftime Show https://t.co/X77JmEqMzP https://t.co/Hrpo8jRuqp 1 hour ago

MosherHartley

Rick Hartley Mosher See Jennifer Lopez and Shakira Looks From Their Super Bowl Performance | E! News https://t.co/FjfXDbH0sq 2 hours ago

medicinehelp

Charles Myrick -CEO See Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s Fabulous Looks From the Super Bowl Halftime Show https://t.co/XI70O5klf3 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.