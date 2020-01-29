Game Reveals How Much He’s Spent On Lawyers Since His G-Unit Days: “I Seen The Most Gangster N****s In The World Sue” Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 20 hours ago )

West Coast rapper Game is out here dishing out major financial advice. The hip-hop veteran has come forward to reflect on how much money he’s spent on legal representation. Big Facts: On Sunday, the Los Angeles native advised music newcomers to make better moves when confronted with potentially violent situations. On A Related Note: Early […]



The post Game Reveals How Much He’s Spent On Lawyers Since His G-Unit Days: “I Seen The Most Gangster N****s In The World Sue” appeared first on . West Coast rapper Game is out here dishing out major financial advice. The hip-hop veteran has come forward to reflect on how much money he’s spent on legal representation. Big Facts: On Sunday, the Los Angeles native advised music newcomers to make better moves when confronted with potentially violent situations. On A Related Note: Early […]The post Game Reveals How Much He’s Spent On Lawyers Since His G-Unit Days: “I Seen The Most Gangster N****s In The World Sue” appeared first on . 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Teenager is making over £150K a year by playing the video game Fortnite A teenager is making over £150K ($200,000 USD) a year by playing the video game Fortnite - but he's saving nearly all the money he makes. Alex Benabe, 19, regularly plays for 12 to 24 hours.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:07Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this