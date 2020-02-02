Watch: Here’s J. Lo + Shakira’s Full, High-Energy Super Bowl LIV Performance
Monday, 3 February 2020 () Hollywood superstar Jennifer “J. Lo” Lopez and Shakira held it all the way down at Super Bowl LIV with some unforgettable halftime moves. Watch the entire sets and comment below!
Shakira and JLo Deliver a Super Bowl Halftime Show Full of Latinx Pride On Feb. 2, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez took the stage at Super Bowl LIV. It was the first time that two Latinx performers ever headlined the Super Bowl halftime show. The two superstars also brought out Bad Bunny and J Balvin...
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira gave an incredible performance during the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show and celebs are reacting on social media! So many celebs loved... Just Jared Also reported by •USATODAY.com •FOXNews.com •Billboard.com •cbs4.com
