Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Watch: Here’s J. Lo + Shakira’s Full, High-Energy Super Bowl LIV Performance

Watch: Here’s J. Lo + Shakira’s Full, High-Energy Super Bowl LIV Performance

SOHH Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Watch: Here’s J. Lo + Shakira’s Full, High-Energy Super Bowl LIV PerformanceHollywood superstar Jennifer “J. Lo” Lopez and Shakira held it all the way down at Super Bowl LIV with some unforgettable halftime moves. Watch the entire sets and comment below!

The post Watch: Here’s J. Lo + Shakira’s Full, High-Energy Super Bowl LIV Performance appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Shakira and JLo Deliver a Super Bowl Halftime Show Full of Latinx Pride

Shakira and JLo Deliver a Super Bowl Halftime Show Full of Latinx Pride 01:33

 Shakira and JLo Deliver a Super Bowl Halftime Show Full of Latinx Pride On Feb. 2, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez took the stage at Super Bowl LIV. It was the first time that two Latinx performers ever headlined the Super Bowl halftime show. The two superstars also brought out Bad Bunny and J Balvin...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Food, Party Preps Underway For Super Bowl LIV Celebrations [Video]Food, Party Preps Underway For Super Bowl LIV Celebrations

San Francisco is getting ready to party hard and Super Bowl LIV anticipation is building. Betty Yu tells us the city is taking extra precautions to make sure celebrations stay safe.

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:10Published

Fans rally, buy Chiefs gear ahead of Super Bowl [Video]Fans rally, buy Chiefs gear ahead of Super Bowl

Chiefs fans are preparing to watch Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, but the day before Zona Rosa held a rally inside Dick's Sporting Goods.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira to bring Latin artists J Balvin and Bad Bunny on stage for Super Bowl LIV performance: report

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira have special plans for their Super Bowl LIV halftime show.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Billboard.comAceShowbizUSATODAY.comMid-Daycbs4.com

Celebs React to JLo & Shakira's Super Bowl Halftime Show!

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira gave an incredible performance during the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show and celebs are reacting on social media! So many celebs loved...
Just Jared Also reported by •USATODAY.comFOXNews.comBillboard.comcbs4.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OrianaNathalie

Oriana. @mom2six2 @xtabiix_ It’s a guy, the girl on his pic is his cousin/girlfriend probably but she was on her Twitter li… https://t.co/YIGIhkSkJM 2 minutes ago

KAMRLocal4News

KAMR Local 4 News It’s 12 minutes on the world’s biggest stage at the world’s biggest game. Before Jennifer Lopez and Shakira take th… https://t.co/9bScMuP95M 2 minutes ago

therealjgruber

Jerrod Gruber Okay so I didn't actually watch any of the Superbowl, but going off of what my Twitter feed is saying here is what… https://t.co/4z5CegJljU 3 minutes ago

KKarthik589

Karthik journalist RT @Vaishnavioffl: @_tharkuri https://t.co/45ZEyOMNpD I saw here. 3 minutes ago

wowitssam1

Samm I didn’t watch all the halftime performance because life but here’s what I’ve gathered from all the memes of Shakira https://t.co/s68oIklWRm 5 minutes ago

CMD366

Carla @shakira was performing a celebratory chant! Wow! Other examples here 👇 Zaghrouta contra Richi - https://t.co/4G0hw1F8H2 6 minutes ago

Vaishnavioffl

Vaishnavi /Valia @_tharkuri https://t.co/45ZEyOMNpD I saw here. 9 minutes ago

itsvicky84

V🥀 let me leave this right here incase y’all didn’t see it... one of the best halftime shows 💃🏻 #LatinoGang Shakira &… https://t.co/rI4DIdbtyU 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.