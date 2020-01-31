Global  

Patrick Mahomes Makes History with MVP Title at Super Bowl 2020!

Just Jared Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Patrick Mahomes, the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, is the MVP of the 2020 Super Bowl and he’s making history! The 24-year-old quarterback is the second youngest quarterback to win a Super Bowl. He is also the youngest player in NFL history to win an MVP award and a Super Bowl. Patrick becoming the [...]
News video: Tyrann Mathieu says confidence and leadership of Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Tyrann Mathieu says confidence and leadership of Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes "gives us great hope." 01:45

 Tyrann Mathieu says confidence and leadership of quarterback Patrick Mahomes gives them hope they can win Super Bowl

Comeback masters Kansas City win Super Bowl [Video]Comeback masters Kansas City win Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs ended their 50 year drought and won the Super Bowl drought after a nail-biting fourth quarter. Ryan Brooks reports.

Mahomes sparks stirring comeback as Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV [Video]Mahomes sparks stirring comeback as Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV

The Kansas City Chiefs have been crowned Super Bowl champions after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was named..

Walk in Patrick Mahomes’ shoes throughout the night he became Super Bowl MVP

Walk in Patrick Mahomes’ shoes throughout the night he became Super Bowl MVPWatch full access of Patrick Mahomes' entire day from the moment he walked into Hard Rock Stadium as a first-time Super Bowl quarterback to when he walked out a...
FOX Sports

Patrick Mahomes wins Super Bowl MVP after leading Chiefs' wild comeback vs. 49ers

Patrick Mahomes became the second-youngest quarterback to win a Super Bowl after leading the Chiefs to a comeback win over the 49ers.
USATODAY.com

