Facebook Super Bowl Commercial 2020: Sylvester Stallone & Chris Rock Are Ready to Rock
Monday, 3 February 2020 () Facebook recruited Sylvester Stallone and Chris Rock for their Super Bowl commercial! The website’s first-ever Super Bowl ad showcases some unique Facebook groups that bring people together through shared interests and experiences. During the commercial, Chris and Sylvester join the Rocky Balboa Going the Distance Facebook group as they climb the iconic steps of the [...]
