Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Facebook Super Bowl Commercial 2020: Sylvester Stallone & Chris Rock Are Ready to Rock

Facebook Super Bowl Commercial 2020: Sylvester Stallone & Chris Rock Are Ready to Rock

Just Jared Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Facebook recruited Sylvester Stallone and Chris Rock for their Super Bowl commercial! The website’s first-ever Super Bowl ad showcases some unique Facebook groups that bring people together through shared interests and experiences. During the commercial, Chris and Sylvester join the Rocky Balboa Going the Distance Facebook group as they climb the iconic steps of the [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FanReviews - Published < > Embed
News video: Facebook

Facebook "Ready to Rock?" Super Bowl Commercial 2020 01:00

 Check out the Facebook "Ready to Rock?" Super Bowl commercial with Chris Rock and

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

NFL honors Kobe Bryant during Super Bowl LIV [Video]NFL honors Kobe Bryant during Super Bowl LIV

The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers paid tribute to Kobe during the Super Bowl pregame ceremony.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published

Marvel Studios on Disney+ Super Bowl Commercial 2020 [Video]Marvel Studios on Disney+ Super Bowl Commercial 2020

Check out the Marvel Studios on Disney+ Super Bowl 2020 commercial featuring The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision and Loki!

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 00:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Facebook released its first-ever Super Bowl ad, and likely paid just as much as Trump and Bloomberg for 60 seconds during Q4

Facebook released its first-ever Super Bowl ad, and likely paid just as much as Trump and Bloomberg for 60 seconds during Q4· Facebook is airing its first-ever Super Bowl ad during Q4, and the 60-second commercial spot featuring Sylvester Stallone and Chris Rock is already available...
Business Insider Also reported by •Jerusalem Post

Hyundai's Super Bowl Commercial 2020 with Chris Evans, John Krasinski & More - WATCH NOW!

Hyundai has a star-studded commercial for the 2020 Super Bowl! Chris Evans, John Krasinski, Rachel Dratch, and baseball player David Ortiz teamed up for the...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

Jeannette_Bot

Jeannette 10 Things To Know. Facebook just shelled out $11.2 million and ran its first Super Bowl commercial. The company's C… https://t.co/CulEufvK0A 9 minutes ago

Jeannette_Bot

Jeannette 10 Things To Know. Facebook released its first-ever Super Bowl ad, and likely paid just as much as Trump and Bloomb… https://t.co/FivePU3rer 9 minutes ago

manojpallai

Manoj Pallai RT tanyadua: The game getting interesting and everyone glued to their screens is good news for Facebook , which is… https://t.co/pDh8aml0uK 10 minutes ago

david_c_hevvitt

David C. Hëvvitt RT @KevinDBenton: I was very honored to be an Actor in the "Facebook Groups: Ready to Rock? I Super Bowl 2020" commercial starring @TheSlyS… 17 minutes ago

iashleyrichards

Ashley Richardson #RT @businessinsider: RT @tanyadua: The game getting interesting and everyone glued to their screens is good news f… https://t.co/uNbjbB8dDD 18 minutes ago

UKScreenAlln

UK Screen Alliance RT @Framestore: Catch the @SuperBowl? Framestore teamed up with @WiedenKennedy on a spot for @Facebook Groups set to Twisted Sister's 'I Wa… 21 minutes ago

majesty666

Dery Brown # 14 Quibi Super Bowl Commercial # 13 Facebook's New Campaign for 2020 Rock The Groups (Censorship is on… https://t.co/meR1eOnkbu 42 minutes ago

CSNews2019

NFL News Sylvester Stallone and Chris Rock headline Facebook Super Bowl commercial ... with a Rocky twist - National Footbal… https://t.co/j4OJPAsBKu 43 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.