Ava DuVernay Didn't Watch 2020 Super Bowl as She Supports Colin Kaepernick Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Also showing her support is 'Top Chef' host Padma Lakshmi who posted a photo of herself on Instagram wearing the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback's jersey ahead of the big game. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this AceShowbiz Ava DuVernay Didn't Watch 2020 Super Bowl as She Supports Colin Kaepernick https://t.co/lqRku8TsN4 https://t.co/qCkkglOjbN 4 hours ago