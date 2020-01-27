Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > BAFTA Film Awards 2020: Full list of winners

BAFTA Film Awards 2020: Full list of winners

IndiaTimes Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
The winners of the 73rd British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) were presented on Sunday. Sam Mendes' epic war drama '1917' dominated the awards night by bagging six awards including best film, best director and best cinematography at the Royal Albert Hall, London. 'Joker' won three awards which include the best actor for Joaquin Phoenix and the British Academy's inaugural casting award. Renee Zellweger was bestowed with the best actress for 'Judy' while, Brad Pitt won best supporting actor for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: War film 1917 sweeps Baftas with seven awards

War film 1917 sweeps Baftas with seven awards 01:56

 Credit: Bafta. Sir Sam Mendes’s deeply personal film, based on a story told to him by his grandfather, won seven of the nine prizes for which it was nominated, including best film, outstanding British film, best director and best cinematography. The film has topped the box office since its arrival...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

10 Young Bollywood Actors To Win Padma Shri Awards | Priyanka, Kangana, Shahrukh, Amitabh [Video]10 Young Bollywood Actors To Win Padma Shri Awards | Priyanka, Kangana, Shahrukh, Amitabh

Kangana Ranaut to Priyanka Chopra; Here's a list of the youngest people in Bollywood to win Padma Shri awards.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 03:15Published

Berlin Film Festival suspends award after allegations its founder had Nazi links [Video]Berlin Film Festival suspends award after allegations its founder had Nazi links

Berlin Film Festival suspends award after allegations its founder had Nazi links

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

2020 Grammy Awards: The Full List Of Winners

Lizzo and Billie Eilish are among the artists who won trophies at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards, presented on Jan. 26, 2020.
NPR Also reported by •BBC NewsE! Onlinecbs4.comBollywood LifeHinduSeattle Times

BAFTAs 2020 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

The full list of winners for the 2020 BAFTAs was just revealed! 1917 was the big winner of the night, taking home the award for Best Film and six other awards,...
Just Jared Also reported by •E! Onlinecbs4.comHinduThe Age

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.