BAFTA Film Awards 2020: Full list of winners

Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

The winners of the 73rd British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) were presented on Sunday. Sam Mendes' epic war drama '1917' dominated the awards night by bagging six awards including best film, best director and best cinematography at the Royal Albert Hall, London. 'Joker' won three awards which include the best actor for Joaquin Phoenix and the British Academy's inaugural casting award. Renee Zellweger was bestowed with the best actress for 'Judy' while, Brad Pitt won best supporting actor for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'.


