BAFTA Film Awards 2020: Full list of winners

Monday, 3 February 2020 () The winners of the 73rd British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) were presented on Sunday. Sam Mendes' epic war drama '1917' dominated the awards night by bagging six awards including best film, best director and best cinematography at the Royal Albert Hall, London. 'Joker' won three awards which include the best actor for Joaquin Phoenix and the British Academy's inaugural casting award. Renee Zellweger was bestowed with the best actress for 'Judy' while, Brad Pitt won best supporting actor for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'.
Credit: Bafta. Sir Sam Mendes’s deeply personal film, based on a story told to him by his grandfather, won seven of the nine prizes for which it was nominated, including best film, outstanding British film, best director and best cinematography. The film has topped the box office since its arrival...
The full list of winners for the 2020 BAFTAs was just revealed! 1917 was the big winner of the night, taking home the award for Best Film and six other awards,... Just Jared Also reported by •E! Online •cbs4.com •Hindu •The Age