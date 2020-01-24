Global  

BAFTA 2020: Watch Joaquin's Best Actor speech

IndiaTimes Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Joaquin Phoenix on Sunday inched closer to Oscar glory as he picked up the Best Actor trophy at the BAFTAs 2020 for his brooding performance as the troubled man who would become Batman's arch-nemesis in the comic book tale ‘Joker’.
Joaquin Phoenix calls out film industry for lack of diversity in award acceptance speech

Joaquin Phoenix was named best actor for antihero story “Joker,” at Sunday’s British Academy Film Awards, leaving the crowd speechless when he called out...
Joaquin Phoenix Gets Rooney Mara's Support at BAFTAs 2020!

Joaquin Phoenix looks dapper on the red carpet at the 2020 EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday (February 2) at Royal Albert Hall in London, England. The...
