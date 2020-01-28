BAFTAs 2020: Laura Dern named Best Supporting Actress at awards gala
Monday, 3 February 2020 () Converting her BAFTA nomination into a win, Laura Dern won the Best Supporting Actress title for "Marriage Story" at the 73rd BAFTA awards on Sunday (local time), Variety reported. The comedy-drama is an incisive and compassionate look at a marriage falling apart but also an effort to keep the whole family in together. The...
Florence Pugh, Laura Dern, and Greta Gerwig step out in shades of red while attending the 92nd Oscars Nominees Luncheon on Monday afternoon (January 27) in... Just Jared Also reported by •Lainey Gossip