BAFTAs 2020: Laura Dern named Best Supporting Actress at awards gala

Mid-Day Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Converting her BAFTA nomination into a win, Laura Dern won the Best Supporting Actress title for "Marriage Story" at the 73rd BAFTA awards on Sunday (local time), Variety reported. The comedy-drama is an incisive and compassionate look at a marriage falling apart but also an effort to keep the whole family in together. The...
