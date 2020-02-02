Global  

Aditya Roy Kapur on working with Mahesh Bhatt in Sadak 2: Consider myself very fortunate

Mid-Day Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Actor Aditya Roy Kapur says working with Mahesh Bhatt on Sadak 2 was a great opportunity. The film, a sequel to 1991's Sadak, marks Bhatt's return as a director after 20 years. Aditya revealed it was his co-star Alia Bhatt, who asked him to meet her filmmaker father for some work. But little did he know, he was going to get a...
