Aditya Roy Kapur on working with Mahesh Bhatt in Sadak 2: Consider myself very fortunate

Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur says working with Mahesh Bhatt on Sadak 2 was a great opportunity. The film, a sequel to 1991's Sadak, marks Bhatt's return as a director after 20 years. Aditya revealed it was his co-star Alia Bhatt, who asked him to meet her filmmaker father for some work. But little did he know, he was going to get a... 👓 View full article

