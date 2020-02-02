Aditya Roy Kapur on working with Mahesh Bhatt in Sadak 2: Consider myself very fortunate
Monday, 3 February 2020 () Actor Aditya Roy Kapur says working with Mahesh Bhatt on Sadak 2 was a great opportunity. The film, a sequel to 1991's Sadak, marks Bhatt's return as a director after 20 years. Aditya revealed it was his co-star Alia Bhatt, who asked him to meet her filmmaker father for some work. But little did he know, he was going to get a...
Sharing screen space with Anil Kapoor proved to be a tough task for Malang co-stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu. Kapoor, 62, appeared younger in the... Mid-Day Also reported by •Bollywood Life •DNA •Indian Express