Celeste♣️ RT @enews: The Masked Singer Returns With Super Bowl Special and Unmasks the Robot https://t.co/hiklOSbSLJ 18 minutes ago Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 The Masked Singer Returns With Super Bowl Special and Unmasks the Robot 28 minutes ago E! News The Masked Singer Returns With Super Bowl Special and Unmasks the Robot https://t.co/hiklOSbSLJ 31 minutes ago GWP DIGITAL The Masked Singer Returns With Super Bowl Special and Unmasks the Robot https://t.co/KE4GzMRIib https://t.co/JSp0AfuJqe 31 minutes ago ⭐ The Masked Singer Returns With Super Bowl Special and Unmasks the Robot https://t.co/BFVXeCcPBY 34 minutes ago E! News TV Scoop #TheMaskedSinger just revealed its first singer of season three and it was definitely a surprise. https://t.co/fObKiD8GtE 43 minutes ago Michael Schneider #TheMaskedSinger returns for its third season premiere after the Super Bowl, with 18 contestants, a new March Madne… https://t.co/Wsh4rEd5MC 3 hours ago Chi Hon 韓志 RT @CTV_PR: A first look at Season 3 of #TheMaskedSinger is now available on @thelede_ca: https://t.co/FiyH1puu7t This season is bigger an… 2 days ago