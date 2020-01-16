Global  

The Masked Singer Returns With Super Bowl Special and Unmasks the Robot

E! Online Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
The Masked Singer is officially back, and so far, so good. The Fox singing competition returned after the Super Bowl tonight, and brought with it one of the biggest names of the series...
Recent related videos from verified sources

Demi Lovato Announced as Super Bowl 2020 National Anthem Singer [Video]Demi Lovato Announced as Super Bowl 2020 National Anthem Singer

Demi Lovato Announced as Super Bowl 2020 National Anthem Singer Lovato confirmed her involvement in an Instagram post. Demi Lovato, via Instagram Super Bowl LIV will be held in Miami next month on..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'The Masked Singer' premiere: The Robot shorts out first in Season 3

Ready for more masks? "The Masked Singer" returned for its third season Sunday, following the Super Bowl.
USATODAY.com

CBS4 Goes Behind The Scenes Of ‘Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2020’ Interactive Special

Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2020 returns with another interactive countdown special where viewers will be able to vote live for their favorite Super Bowl...
cbs4.com

