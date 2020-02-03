Global  

Shakira and JLo's performance woos PC

IndiaTimes Monday, 3 February 2020
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira brought an energetic jolt of Latina star power to Sunday's Super Bowl halftime show, delivering hip-shaking choreography and a medley of infectious hits to one of the world's glitziest stages.
