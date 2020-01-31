Global  

J.Lo's daughter Emme shines during Super Bowl LIV halftime show

CBS News Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Eleven year old led a chorus of kids covering Gloria Estefan's "Let's Get Loud."
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published < > Embed
News video: Jennifer Lopez, Shakira speak about Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Jennifer Lopez, Shakira speak about Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show 01:59

 Two of most electrifying and explosive names in entertainment got fans fired up on Thursday for the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show!

Recent related videos from verified sources

Jennifer Lopez joined by daughter at Super Bowl [Video]Jennifer Lopez joined by daughter at Super Bowl

Jennifer Lopez performed with her daughter Emme, J. Balvin and fellow headliner Shakira during the Super Bowl half-time show on Sunday (02.02.20).

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:38Published

Shakira and JLo deliver a Super Bowl Halftime Show full of latinx pride [Video]Shakira and JLo deliver a Super Bowl Halftime Show full of latinx pride

On Feb. 2, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez took the stage at Super Bowl LIV.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jennifer Lopez, Shakira sizzle together at Super Bowl LIV halftime show

Jennifer Lopez, Shakira sizzle together at Super Bowl LIV halftime show*Washington D.C.:* Shakira along with several backup dancers opened the 'Super Bowl LIV' halftime show before she performed 'Empire'. According to Fox News,...
Mid-Day

Super Bowl LIV: Jennifer Lopez, Shakira bring Latina star power during halftime show

Iconic songstresses Jennifer Lopez and Shakira enthralled the audience with their incredible performances at Super Bowl LIV halftime show.
DNA Also reported by •USATODAY.comFOXNews.comBillboard.comJust Jared

