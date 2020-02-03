Rebel Wilson gets real about naming her sexual abusers publicly Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Rebel Wilson has spoken up about sexual harassment in Hollywood in the past, previously tweeting about a man in a "position of power" who requested sexual acts from her in 2017. 👓 View full article

