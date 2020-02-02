Global  

Shakira Had the 'Best Birthday Gift' Performing at the Super Bowl

Billboard.com Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Parties don’t come any bigger than the Super Bowl. For Shakira, Super Bowl LIV was the ultimate birthday party.  The Colombian superstar...
 Shakira Says Her Super Bowl Performance Was the 'Best Birthday Gift Ever' The Colombian singer turned 43 on Sunday and celebrated the occasion by taking to the stage at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami for the halftime show with Jennifer Lopez. She said she couldn't have asked for a better day. She...

Happy Birthday, Shakira! Celebrate With Her Best Music Videos Ahead of Her Super Bowl Halftime Show

Shakira, Shakira! As we do our last-minute shopping to load up on snacks and wings for today's Super Bowl, we're taking a minute to honor one of today's halftime...
E! Online

Jennifer Lopez, Shakira sizzle together at Super Bowl LIV halftime show

Jennifer Lopez, Shakira sizzle together at Super Bowl LIV halftime show*Washington D.C.:* Shakira along with several backup dancers opened the 'Super Bowl LIV' halftime show before she performed 'Empire'. According to Fox News,...
Mid-Day Also reported by •PinkNewsJust JaredE! OnlineReutersBillboard.comSeattle Times

Tweets about this

nicguerra19

nic from HR RT @shakira: The best birthday gift has been the support of all my fans and the most amazing and hardworking team an artist could wish for.… 10 seconds ago

GlobalGrind

Global Grind Shakira Says Her #SuperBowl Performance Was the 'Best Birthday Gift Ever' https://t.co/rngiymWr5z 15 seconds ago

papefenix

Fenix RT @extratv: .@Shakira says her #SuperBowl performance was the "best birthday gift ever." 🎉 https://t.co/nHnLvVMznw 1 minute ago

