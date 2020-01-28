Global  

'Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship' Trailer: Vicky Kaushal is surrounded by evil spirits including Bhumi Pednekar's

DNA Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
The trailer for Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship' is out.
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Bhoot : Part One - The Haunted Ship' teaser out

'Bhoot : Part One - The Haunted Ship' teaser out 00:50

 The much anticipated teaser of 'Bhoot : Part One - The Haunted Ship' is finally out now.

Bhoot: The Haunted Ship TRAILER REACTION | Vicky Kaushal & Bhumi Pednekar | Bhanu Pratap Singh [Video]Bhoot: The Haunted Ship TRAILER REACTION | Vicky Kaushal & Bhumi Pednekar | Bhanu Pratap Singh

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:15Published

Karan Johar shares spooky video of Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Bhoot : Part One - The Haunted Ship' [Video]Karan Johar shares spooky video of Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Bhoot : Part One - The Haunted Ship'

Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a spooky video of Vicky Kaushal starrer ''Bhoot : Part One - The Haunted Ship" on social media.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:50Published


Bhoot — Part One The Haunted Ship trailer: Vicky Kaushal gives his best but the ship sinks due to lack of horror elements

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship 's trailer is out now. It stars Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar in key roles. It is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar, Shashank...
Bollywood Life

Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship Teaser: Vicky Kaushal gives a glimpse of the horror film piquing our interest

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is being produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions. It stars Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in key roles....
Bollywood Life

Talkonfriday

Talk About It Friday© RT @MomentsIndia: #DharmaGoesDark for upcoming film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. https://t.co/AkuaOkOiSg 16 minutes ago

BollywoodMagaz

Bollywood Magazine Vicky Kaushal & Bhumi Pednekar film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship's Trailer will give you sleepless nights. To… https://t.co/9b0nfzTm4R 30 minutes ago

pennewstweet

PenNews Vicky Kaushal horror film “Bhoot Part One:The Haunted Ship” trailer launched #Bhoot #BhootTrailer #TheHauntedShip… https://t.co/iJQZxDU4qo 33 minutes ago

kartik_starboy

Anonymous Bunny Check Out The Vicky Kaushal's New Movie Trailer Bhoot Part One : The Haunted Ship @vickykaushal09 @karanjohar… https://t.co/hHXsmuPv9e 41 minutes ago

bombaytimes

BombayTimes Fans are wondering about actress @bhumipednekar 's presence in #BhootTrailer #Bhoot https://t.co/nkAIkpxIUm 41 minutes ago

anu_630

अनुराग दूबे🚩 RT @filmibeat: Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship Trailer: Vicky Kaushal's Horror Film Gives You The Chills! https://t.co/NaZd6P1wVS #vickyka… 1 hour ago

Boldoutlinemag

Bold Outline Don't watch the trailer of 'Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship' alone. #BhootTrailer #Bhoot #TheHauntedShip… https://t.co/1k25hecQqx 2 hours ago

Movie_Headlines

Movie News Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship Trailer Is Here Read: https://t.co/jYPBfpxAJA #Vickykaushal… https://t.co/y7hx3LD9Xd 2 hours ago

