Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Jay-Z Stands by NFL Partnership: Colin Kaepernick and I Are Marching for the Same Cause

Jay-Z Stands by NFL Partnership: Colin Kaepernick and I Are Marching for the Same Cause

AceShowbiz Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Addressing the backlash he received for going into business with the NFL, the Roc Nation founder stresses that his goal is to use Inspire Change campaign to bolster social justice initiatives.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Legendary NFL Player Jim Brown Raising Money For A Good Cause [Video]Legendary NFL Player Jim Brown Raising Money For A Good Cause

Jim Brown, the legendary NFL star and actor, in true Miami style, was the guest of honor on a yacht party. He was raising money for his foundation, which teaches life skills.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:31Published

Cardinals Quarterback Kyler Murray Hints at Playing in MLB [Video]Cardinals Quarterback Kyler Murray Hints at Playing in MLB

Cardinals Quarterback Kyler Murray Hints at Playing in MLB The Heisman Trophy winner was taken first overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. In 2018, he was also selected in the first round of the MLB..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jay-Z Re-Defends NFL Partnership, Says He's Not Betraying Kaepernick

Jay-Z is once again explaining why his partnership with the NFL is actually for the same cause Colin Kaepernick fights for ... it's just the approach that's...
TMZ.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz Jay-Z Stands by NFL Partnership: Colin Kaepernick and I Are Marching for the Same Cause https://t.co/qByDaIHCLo https://t.co/xQynlcrEBv 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.