Here's Prince William and Kate Middleton's Response to Brad Pitt's Megxit Joke at BAFTA
Monday, 3 February 2020 () The actor wins Best Film Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', and has Margot Robbie reading his speech, in which he jokes about his single status and Megxit.
Margot Robbie joked that Brad Pitt would be naming his Bafta award Harry because “he is really excited about bringing it back to the States” – as the Duke of Cambridge watched from the audience. With Pitt not present at the ceremony in London, Robbie stepped up to collect the award for best...
Brad Pitt's string of hilarious acceptance speeches rolled on across the pond for the BAFTA Awards where he brought up Prince Harry and Megxit ... in front of... TMZ.com Also reported by •FOXNews.com •CBS News •AceShowbiz
