Here's Prince William and Kate Middleton's Response to Brad Pitt's Megxit Joke at BAFTA

AceShowbiz Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
The actor wins Best Film Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', and has Margot Robbie reading his speech, in which he jokes about his single status and Megxit.
News video: Brad Pitt jokes he will name his Bafta Harry

Brad Pitt jokes he will name his Bafta Harry 00:51

 Margot Robbie joked that Brad Pitt would be naming his Bafta award Harry because “he is really excited about bringing it back to the States” – as the Duke of Cambridge watched from the audience. With Pitt not present at the ceremony in London, Robbie stepped up to collect the award for best...

Brad Pitt mocks his own love life in BAFTA speech read by Margot Robbie [Video]Brad Pitt mocks his own love life in BAFTA speech read by Margot Robbie

Brad Pitt poked fun at the UK leaving the European Union by mocking his own love life in an acceptance speech at the 2020 BAFTA Awards, which was read out by Margot Robbie.

Kate Middleton & Prince William React to Brad Pitt's Joke About Prince Harry's Royal Exit

Brad Pitt wrote a joke about Prince Harry‘s exit from the royals and the joke was told right in front of Prince Harry‘s brother Prince William and...
Just Jared

Brad Pitt's BAFTA Acceptance Speech Includes Hilarious Prince Harry Reference

Brad Pitt's string of hilarious acceptance speeches rolled on across the pond for the BAFTA Awards where he brought up Prince Harry and Megxit ... in front of...
TMZ.com Also reported by •FOXNews.comCBS NewsAceShowbiz

