Lil Wayne Performs As A Gyrating Robot On The Masked Singer Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

*Lil Wayne* was unmasked on the US version of The Masked Singer last night (February 2nd).



The panel was entertained by a gyrating robot, who performed an explosive version of 'Are You Gonna Go My Way?' by Lenny Kravitz.



The single got a high energy overhaul, replete with scientists in lad coats playing electric guitars.



The panel guessed wildly, moving from Floyd Mayweather to Flavor Flav.



Q-Tip got it bang on the money, however, when Lil Wayne was revealed beneath the robot mask.



Watch the surreal but incredibly entertaining performance below.



