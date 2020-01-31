Lil Wayne Performs As A Gyrating Robot On The Masked Singer
Monday, 3 February 2020 () He sings 'Are You Gonna Go My Way?' by Lenny Kraviz...
*Lil Wayne* was unmasked on the US version of The Masked Singer last night (February 2nd).
The panel was entertained by a gyrating robot, who performed an explosive version of 'Are You Gonna Go My Way?' by Lenny Kravitz.
The single got a high energy overhaul, replete with scientists in lad coats playing electric guitars.
The panel guessed wildly, moving from Floyd Mayweather to Flavor Flav.
Q-Tip got it bang on the money, however, when Lil Wayne was revealed beneath the robot mask.
Watch the surreal but incredibly entertaining performance below.
