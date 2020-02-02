Global  

Shakira Demolished The Superbowl

Clash Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Her tongue move is a viral sensation...

*Shakira* and *J. Lo* took charge of the Superbowl half-time show last night (February 2nd).

The two women performed at the glitzy event, which regularly breaks international broadcasting audience records.

J. Lo performed a run of hits, with a guest spot from J Balvin - on 'Que Calor' - and mash ups of 'Mi Gente' and 'My Love Don’t Cost a Thing', alongside 'Let's Get Loud' and Bruce Springsteen’s 'Born in the USA'.

Shakira also performed, and her tongue-waggling show-stopper might just have claimed the Superbowl itself.

Already a viral sensation, her set made room for 'She Wolf', 'Empire' - incorporating a snippet of Led Zeppelin’s 'Kashmir' - a guest spot from Bad Bunny, and her classic smash 'Hips Don't Lie'.

Watch it below.

