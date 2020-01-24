Spike Lee To Direct David Byrne's American Utopia Film

Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

It's a cinematic version of the Broadway show...



*Spike Lee* is in line to direct a film adaptation of *David Byrne's* American Utopia.



The ambitious Broadway project opened late last year to rave reviews, and will run until later in 2020.



The script will be given a full cinema adaptation, with *Deadline reporting* that Spike Lee has signed on to work on the project.



The film version will be produced jointly by Byrne’s Todomundo and Lee’s Forty Acres and a Mule Filmworks production companies, working alongside RadicalMedia.



Deadline shared a statement from David Byrne himself:



Pinch me. This couldn’t have worked out better for this project.



Spike Lee directing and Participant producing—two socially engaged teams, well, three if you count us in the band, coming together in what I feel will be something moving, important, and unlike anything anyone has seen before.



- - -



