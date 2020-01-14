Global  

Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi posts photo wearing Kaepernick shirt hours before Super Bowl

FOXNews.com Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi on Sunday posted her support of ex-NFL star Colin Kaepernick just hours before his former team, the San Francisco 49ers, lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Recent related news from verified sources

Ava DuVernay Didn't Watch 2020 Super Bowl as She Supports Colin Kaepernick

Also showing her support is 'Top Chef' host Padma Lakshmi who posted a photo of herself on Instagram wearing the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback's jersey...
AceShowbiz


