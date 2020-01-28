Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Live Map Tracks Coronavirus Outbreak Around the World in Real Time

Live Map Tracks Coronavirus Outbreak Around the World in Real Time

Earn The Necklace Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
The novel coronavirus outbreak has been declared a global health emergency by the WHO in January 2020 yet the extent is still difficult to fathom. Therefore the researchers at Johns Hopkins University’s Centre for Systems Science and Engineering have launched a live dashboard to track the spread of the disease worldwide. This map is a […]

The post Live Map Tracks Coronavirus Outbreak Around the World in Real Time appeared first on Earn The Necklace.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world

Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world 00:38

 A look at confirmed cases and deaths from the coronavirus around the world as China extends its new year holiday in an attempt to contain the spread.

Recent related videos from verified sources

The racist angle behind China coronavirus epidemic [Video]The racist angle behind China coronavirus epidemic

The coronavirus outbreak has led to complaints about a rise in anti-Chinese sentiment around the world.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 04:00Published

Coronavirus declared a global health emergency [Video]Coronavirus declared a global health emergency

Coronavirus Has Been Declared a Global Health Emergency. The World Health Organization (WHO) made the declaration during a press conference on Thursday. "We have witnessed the emergence of a previously..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

New Website Tracks Coronavirus Outbreak in Real Time

New Website Tracks Coronavirus Outbreak in Real TimeResearchers at Johns Hopkins University have created a new tool to track and visualize the outbreak. In a world where it's easy to spread incorrect information,...
ExtremeTech

Queensland Uni joins US biotechs in search for coronavirus vaccine

The University of Queensland has joined three US small companies as potential players looking to curtail the coronavirus outbreak. Shares in NASDAQ-listed Inovio...
Proactive Investors

You Might Like


Tweets about this

zam_baga

nara_dangaa This map tracks the coronavirus in real time https://t.co/V83ReFLqRs 4 days ago

ayaz_khan

Ayaz Ahmed Khan This helpful live map tracks reported cases of Coronavirus outbreak: https://t.co/NmsE2PrfKo 4 days ago

dapstats

David "Its Good to Be a Central Bankster" Paul #coronavirus For those interested, this @JohnsHopkins live map tracks the Coronavirus outbreak. https://t.co/flwLTHYUWP 5 days ago

HollyfordRosa

Rosa Gray RT @DelthiaRicks: Map tracks #coronavirus outbreak in near real time. Dashboard is from the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science & Engi… 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.