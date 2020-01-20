Norma Hunt Wiki: Facts About Lamar Hunt’s Wife and Clark Hunt’s Mother
Monday, 3 February 2020 () The Super Bowl LIV is a special one for Norma Hunt, the only woman to have attended every Super Bowl game ever. The First Lady of Football is celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs’ first Super Bowl win in five decades and more importantly, it’s the team her husband founded and her son is now at […]
"Obviously, we're very, very emotional. We're very, very excited to win the trophy that has my dad's name on it, and having an opportunity to head to Miami for Super Bowl LIV," said Chiefs owner Clark..