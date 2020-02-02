Global  

Cam’ron Gives Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Bedroom Advice After Winning Super Bowl LIV: “Stay Golden Pony Boy”

SOHH Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Cam’ron Gives Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Bedroom Advice After Winning Super Bowl LIV: “Stay Golden Pony Boy”New York rapper Cam’ron stays dropping knowledge to the masses. The hip-hop veteran and sports fanatic went online last night to offer up some bedroom advice to Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes. Big Facts: Last night, Killa hit up Instagram to playfully tell PM to put safety first after winning his first Super Bowl […]

The post Cam'ron Gives Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Bedroom Advice After Winning Super Bowl LIV: "Stay Golden Pony Boy" appeared first on .
News video: Comeback masters Kansas City win Super Bowl

Comeback masters Kansas City win Super Bowl 01:43

 The Kansas City Chiefs ended their 50 year drought and won the Super Bowl drought after a nail-biting fourth quarter. Ryan Brooks reports.

