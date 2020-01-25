Global  

Megan Thee Stallion + G-Eazy Dating Rumors Erupt After Steamy Footage Leaks Online

SOHH Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Megan Thee Stallion + G-Eazy Dating Rumors Erupt After Steamy Footage Leaks OnlineTexas hip-hop artist Megan Thee Stallion and G-Eazy are making the Internet go nuts right about now. The rap stars have sparked social media’s attention courtesy of some fresh dating rumors spreading online. Big Facts: New footage has gone viral of Meg and G looking a little more than just friends. Is love blooming between Megan […]

The post Megan Thee Stallion + G-Eazy Dating Rumors Erupt After Steamy Footage Leaks Online appeared first on .
Recent related news from verified sources

Game Turns Up W/ Megan Thee Stallion + Co-Signs New B.I.T.C.H Anthem: “Pulled Up On A Stallion”

Game Turns Up W/ Megan Thee Stallion + Co-Signs New B.I.T.C.H Anthem: “Pulled Up On A Stallion”West Coast rapper Game is out here rubbing elbows with the biggest names in the rap game. The hip-hop veteran has shared some lit moments hanging out alongside...
SOHH

Tory Lanez Gets Up On Megan Thee Stallion’s Booty: “At This Moment, Me And Meg Realized We Were Evil Twins”

Tory Lanez Gets Up On Megan Thee Stallion’s Booty: “At This Moment, Me And Meg Realized We Were Evil Twins”Rap crooner Tory Lanez is living it up to the fullest these days. The hip-hop entertainer has shared an epic shot of himself turning up alongside fellow music...
SOHH

Tweets about this

__Rheanna

 RT @villaintae: tell me i did not just see g eazy suck miss megan thee stallion's face,, on day 3 of black history month https://t.co/NJsNO… 3 seconds ago

xhersian

Christian Dion RT @MoraMthonyama: Black people looking at that G Eazy and Megan Thee stallion video https://t.co/adg2Tuwhql 5 seconds ago

Niyi__

niyi ._.) RT @Tobincii: Black women defending Megan Thee Stallion dating G Eazy but have they stopped to consider how EAZY it is for the white man to… 5 seconds ago

jcost32

Badmon Jozif RT @youngestnegr0: Hot girl twitter waking up to find that G Eazy kissed Megan Thee Stallion https://t.co/xfx2n3AnNy 5 seconds ago

WILDBVTCHES

EMBEZZLE??? RT @BornHillsOnly: Woke up to Megan Thee Stallion getting her face kissed and sucked by... G Eazy https://t.co/pCAP4OVrVW 6 seconds ago

bulma_kin

izzy ❣️ just found out about megan thee stallion and g eazy very upset. 7 seconds ago

_theprimeone

💜💛HOOD THANOS💛💜 I WAKE UP AND SEE G EAZY KISSING UP ON MEGAN THEE STALLION?!?! IN BLACK HISTORY MONTH?!?!? https://t.co/CpcwsSBmAa 8 seconds ago

BeBraesFull

Angry Black Communist RT @thegxnxsis: I wake up & see G Eazy with Megan Thee Stallion man listen... https://t.co/vm54sbHMbO 12 seconds ago

