The Most Talked About Moments From the 2020 Super Bowl: Kobe Bryant Tributes, Shakira's Tongue and More

E! Online Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Just about everything that came out of the 2020 Super Bowl was, well, a touchdown. On the field, Kanas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scored right out of the gate, but by...
Credit: Bang Media
News video: John Legend's Super Bowl ad removes helicopter after Kobe Bryant death

John Legend's Super Bowl ad removes helicopter after Kobe Bryant death 00:49

 Genesis have removed a helicopter from their upcoming commercial, which features John Legend and Chrissy Teigen and will air during this weekend's Super Bowl, following Kobe Bryant's death.

Alex Rodriguez leads tributes to Jennifer Lopez and Shakira after Super Bowl halftime show [Video]Alex Rodriguez leads tributes to Jennifer Lopez and Shakira after Super Bowl halftime show

Jennifer Lopez's fiance Alex Rodriguez has led the tributes to his partner's stunning Super Bowl halftime show alongside Shakira, as the stars reacted on social media.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:38

Demi Lovato predicted Super Bowl gig 10 years ago [Video]Demi Lovato predicted Super Bowl gig 10 years ago

Demi Lovato got to live out her teenage dream performing at the Super Bowl on Sunday (02.02.20).

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:34


At the Super Bowl, they remembered Kobe Bryant

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Even at the Super Bowl, they mourned Kobe Bryant. San Francisco’s Richard Sherman showed up for the Super Bowl in a Bryant jersey,...
Seattle Times Also reported by •E! OnlineRIA Nov.

Watch the best moments in Super Bowl history, including New York Giants helmet catch and Philadelphia Eagles trick play against New England Patriots

The Super Bowl has produced some memorable moments over the years. The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers face each other at Super Bowl 54 and it is...
talkSPORT


