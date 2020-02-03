Jill Biden Says Lindsey Graham Is No Longer A Friend After Demanding Investigations of Family: ‘He’s Changed’ Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

"I don’t know what happened to Lindsey," Biden continued. "And we used to be great friends and friends with *John McCain*. We traveled together with the Foreign Relations Committee...And now, he’s changed." 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Meshelle Phifer RT @NewDay: "We used to be great friends... And now he's changed," says Jill Biden, wife of Joe Biden, about Sen. Lindsey Graham's stance o… 3 seconds ago Sarah Jacobs RT @MrJones_tm: Jill Biden says she no longer considers Lindsey Graham a friend... "We used to be great friends... And now he's changed"… 13 seconds ago cathy jones, RT @AriesaSandino: Jill Biden says she no longer considers Lindsey Graham a friend. Graham's repeated attacks on her family have strained t… 1 minute ago (((Rowdy Writer/Witch))) RT @glendaspillma: he drank the Kool aid and Jones the cult in being hypnosised Jill Biden Says Lindsey Graham Is No Longer A Friend Afte… 2 minutes ago WendyHill he drank the Kool aid and Jones the cult in being hypnosised Jill Biden Says Lindsey Graham Is No Longer A Friend… https://t.co/8CRTVBSE3A 3 minutes ago