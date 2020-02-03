Global  

Jill Biden Says Lindsey Graham Is No Longer A Friend After Demanding Investigations of Family: ‘He’s Changed’

Mediaite Monday, 3 February 2020
"I don’t know what happened to Lindsey," Biden continued. "And we used to be great friends and friends with *John McCain*. We traveled together with the Foreign Relations Committee...And now, he’s changed."
