WATCH: Jay-Z, Beyonce Don’t Stand for The National Anthem at Super Bowl LIV

Mediaite Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Music stars *Jay Z* and *Beyonce* were filmed sitting for the National Anthem while they attended Super Bowl LIV.
 Beyonce and Jay-Z stayed seated while Demi Lovato performed the U.S. National Anthem at the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

Top 10 Super Bowl Commercials of 2020 [Video]Top 10 Super Bowl Commercials of 2020

Can we please fast-forward through this pesky sporting tournament to get to the advertisements? For this list, we’re taking a look at commercials that kicked it out of the park during Super Bowl LIV...

Jay-Z and Beyoncé Criticized For Sitting During the National Anthem at Super Bowl [Video]Jay-Z and Beyoncé Criticized For Sitting During the National Anthem at Super Bowl

Jay-Z and Beyoncé Criticized For Sitting During the National Anthem at Super Bowl The couple faced backlash after TMZ released footage of the couple sitting as Demi Lovato performed the 'Star..

Demi Lovato performs national anthem at Super Bowl LIV, receives praise online

After debuting her song "Anyone" at last week's Grammy Awards, Demi Lovato has returned to the stage to perform the national anthem at Super Bowl LIV.
Watch Demi Lovato perform the National Anthem at Super Bowl LIV

Watch Demi Lovato perform the National Anthem at Super Bowl LIVDemi Lovato performs the Star-Spangled Banner ahead of Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.
ScottWickman

Scott Wickman RT @SaraCarterDC: WATCH: #JayZ, @Beyonce Refuse to Stand for National Anthem at #SuperBowlLIV https://t.co/JAlzTpMj99 3 seconds ago

CarolFoster2017

🇺🇸 Carol Foster 🇺🇸 RT @RealKyleMorris: I don’t give a***whether Beyonce and Jay Z agree with the current administration. They should stand up for the men a… 5 seconds ago

Boomer_Patriot

❌John W. Wilson ن❌ #GreenIsTheNewRed Watch: @Beyonce & Jay-Z Refuse to Stand During National Anthem At Super Bowl, Remain Seated https://t.co/y0lz0C52TI… https://t.co/9pa9toGE58 4 minutes ago

