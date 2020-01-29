Global  

Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme joins her for Super Bowl LIV halftime show

FOXNews.com Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Jennifer Lopez’s 11-year-old daughter joined her on stage to sing a song during her mom's star-studded Super Bowl LIV halftime show. 
News video: Jennifer Lopez, Shakira speak about Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Jennifer Lopez, Shakira speak about Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show 01:59

 Two of most electrifying and explosive names in entertainment got fans fired up on Thursday for the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show!

The 5 best moments from Shakira and J-Lo’s Super Bowl LIV performance [Video]The 5 best moments from Shakira and J-Lo’s Super Bowl LIV performance

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez’s halftime show was everything we wanted.

Marc Anthony proud of daughter [Video]Marc Anthony proud of daughter

Marc Anthony is "so proud" of his 11-year-old daughter Emme after she performed with her mother Jennifer Lopez during the Super Bowl half-time show.

Meet Jennifer Lopez's daughter, the 11-year-old who stole the Super Bowl halftime show

Jennifer Lopez brought out her 11-year-old daughter, Emme, for the Super Bowl halftime performance and the young girl caught everyone's attention.
USATODAY.com

All the Ways Jennifer Lopez & Shakira Are Preparing for the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are getting ready for a big milestone in their careers: co-headlining the Super Bowl LIV halftime show on Sunday night....
Billboard.com

